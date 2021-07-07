STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nissan CEO tells Tokyo court Carlos Ghosn had too much power

Makoto Uchida was testifying as a witness for Nissan Motor Co, which as a corporate entity is standing trial on charges of having falsified securities reports in under-reporting Ghosn's compensation.

Published: 07th July 2021 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida told a Japanese court on Wednesday that the company's former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, had held too much power, failed to listen to others, and stayed on for too long.

Uchida said Wednesday that those were factors that led to financial misconduct charges for Ghosn.

He was testifying as a witness for Nissan Motor Co, which as a corporate entity is standing trial on charges of having falsified securities reports in under-reporting Ghosn's compensation.

It does not contest the charges.

Greg Kelly, an American former executive vice president at Nissan, also is on trial on charges of failing to fully report Ghosn's compensation.

Both he and Ghosn have adamantly insisted they are innocent.

Ghosn was arrested in 2018, but fled to Lebanon while out on bail.

Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.

I felt ashamed and miserable when I learned that something this outrageous was happening, Uchida told the Tokyo District Court about the allegations against Ghosn and Nissan.

The Nissan brand was tarnished, the workers were demoralised, and trust for management has been lost, he said.

Uchida said an atmosphere of fear prevailed at the company, with staff believing that challenging Ghosn carried serious risks.

Ghosn was sent to Nissan by its French alliance partner Renault about two decades ago, helping to revive a company on the brink of bankruptcy.

From about 2014, he became less collaborative and the company began to chase sales volume, setting overly ambitious goals, Uchida said.

The accusation that Ghosn stayed at Nissan's helm for too long is at odds with Kelly's insistence that the company was trying to find legal ways to pay Ghosn and prevent him from leaving for a rival automaker.

Ghosn took a huge pay cut when the disclosure of big executive salaries became required in Japan in 2010.

Uchida became chief executive and president in 2019.

He worked at major Japanese trading company Nissho Iwai Corp before joining Nissan in 2003, when Nissho Iwai merged with another trading company, Nichimen, later becoming Sojitz Corp.

Uchida's predecessor, Hiroto Saikawa, resigned after he became embroiled in a scandal of his own, also related to under-reported compensation.

Saikawa has not been charged.

Nissan has promised to strengthen its corporate governance and auditing checks to prevent a recurrence of any financial wrongdoing.

Ghosn has accused other top Nissan executives of plotting to force him out of the company due to fears he might push for Renault, which owns 43% of Nissan, to gain more control over the Japanese automaker.

Nissan executives have testified at the trial that this was a concern.

The alliance of Renault, Nissan and smaller automaker Mitsubishi Motor Corp.

shares technology, auto parts and production plants.

That makes Nissan and Renault nearly inseparable, according to industry experts.

It's unclear when the panel of three judges will hand down their verdict in the trial.

It could take months.

The maximum penalty Kelly could face is 15 years in prison.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Makoto Uchida Carlos ghosn nissan
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp