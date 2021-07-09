STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South African court rejects ex-leader's bid to delay prison

Zuma has one more legal bid to be released which will be heard by the Constitutional Court, the country's apex court, on Monday.

Published: 09th July 2021 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Former South African President Jacob Zuma.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ESTCOURT: A South African court has rejected former South African President Jacob Zuma's request to postpone his current jail term.

Zuma, who started his 15-month jail sentence Thursday, will remain behind bars after his application for his prison term be delayed was dismissed by the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday.

He is currently imprisoned in the Estcourt Correctional Center for failing to obey a court order to testify at a judicial commission that is investigating allegations of corruption during his term as South Africa's president from 2009 to 2018.

