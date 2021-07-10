STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid: Paris nightclubs open for first time in 16 months

La Bellevilloise owner Renaud Barillet said this weekend could serve as a useful test, “to see how the public, the organizers, all that reacts and manages to adopt new habits.”

The reopening of Paris dance clubs Friday night was the final step in France’s process of lifting pandemic restrictions.

The reopening of Paris dance clubs Friday night was the final step in France’s process of lifting pandemic restrictions. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: Music is pulsing from Paris nightclubs for the first time in 16 months as other European countries shut night life down again because of rising coronavirus cases.

But the delta variant is spreading faster than vaccinations in France, and infections are rising again after weeks of decline. President Emmanuel Macron is expected to speak to the nation Monday about the situation, and the government could opt for new restrictions.

At the popular La Bellevilloise club, many people were eager to return to the dance floor. Parisian Laurent Queige called it “a liberation, an immense happiness to rediscover the clubbing, the party, friends.”

Attendees must produce proof of full vaccination or a fresh negative COVID-19 test.

