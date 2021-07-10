STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India flags mutual recognition of COWIN vaccine certificate with Italy

The issues were raised during the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation, which was held on July 9 virtually.

India flag

Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has flagged issues such as mutual recognition of COWIN vaccine certificate, easing of travel restrictions, and portability of social security benefits of Indians working in Italy during an economic cooperation meeting between the two countries, an official statement said on Saturday.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Luigi Di Maio, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy co-chaired the session.

"Indian side raised the issues of mutual recognition of COWIN Vaccine Certificate and opening up of Travel restrictions, longer duration of Business Visas and Portability of social security benefits of Indians working in Italy," the commerce ministry said.

Both sides held discussions on bilateral trade and investment and economic cooperation in the areas of Food Processing, Textiles, Leather, Railways, Startups and the promotion of SMEs.

A government-to-business session focusing on energy partnership was also held in the presence of the two ministers.

During the meeting, three Indian companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Solar, and ReNew Power and three Italian firms - Enel Green Power, Snam, Maire Tecnimont - made presentations focusing on the areas of green economy, clean technology and promotion of use of renewable energy for grid-based multi-energy systems.

