STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Turkmenistan president's son promoted to key government post

The president's son, who had previously served as a regional governor, a Cabinet minister and held other senior positions, is widely viewed as being groomed to succeed his father.

Published: 10th July 2021 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Serdar Berdymukhamedov, son of Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

Serdar Berdymukhamedov, son of Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ASHGABAT: Turkmenistan’s autocratic president has promoted his only son to a key government post, a development seen as laying the foundation for a political dynasty in the energy-rich Central Asian nation.

The appointment of President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov’s son, Serdar, as deputy prime minister in charge of economic and financial issues was announced Saturday in the government’s daily Neutral Turkmenistan.

Berdymukhamedov, 64, presides over the government and doesn’t have a prime minister, meaning that his son would answer directly to him.

Earlier this year, the president named his 39-year-old son deputy prime minister in charge of innovative technologies — the position now abolished by the new presidential decree.

The president's son, who had previously served as a regional governor, a Cabinet minister and held other senior positions, is widely viewed as being groomed to succeed his father, who has established a pervasive cult of personality since becoming Turkmenistan’s leader in 2006.

Turkmenistan’s economy is overwhelmingly dependent on exports of its vast natural gas reserves.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, the Turkmen president voiced discontent over a drop in hard currency revenues resulting from a slump in energy prices. He instructed his son to step up efforts to secure international loans for investment projects and work more actively to privatize some of the state assets, boost exports and encourage domestic production to reduce imports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Serdar Berdymukhamedov Turkmenistan president
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp