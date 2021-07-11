STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
90 deaths confirmed in Florida condo collapse, says Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also said that the unrelenting search amid the rubble has resulted in the recovery of over 14 million pounds of concrete and debris.

Search and rescue personnel work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing almost a week after it partially collapsed in Florida. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

US: Authorities are making progress in identifying the victims of the deadly building collapse in Florida last month.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Sunday that 90 deaths have now been confirmed.

Among them are 71 bodies that have been identified.

Their next of kin has been notified.

Some 31 people remain listed as missing.

During a brief ceremony on Saturday evening, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava thanked the battalion for their "unrelenting dedication" and presented them with an honorary key to the county."

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky honoured the team as honorary members of his department.

Members of the task forces that have been searching the site 24 hours a day since the June 24 collapse lined both sides of the street, shaking hands and bidding farewell to the Israeli team.

On Saturday, officials raised the confirmed death toll to 86, with 43 people still missing in the rubble of the 12-story building.

While authorities have concluded that there was no chance of life in the remaining rubble, the pressure remains for search crews to find victims so families can lay their loved ones to rest.

The Israeli team joined other task forces from around the United States to assist the teams from Miami and Miami-Dade County, working in 12-hour shifts.

They have searched through South Florida's intense summer heat, and in pouring rain, pausing only when lightning was spotted nearby.

They also paused operations as officials made plans to implode the still-standing portion of the condo tower on July 4.

The Israeli team used blueprints of the building to create detailed 3D images of the disaster site to aid in the search.

They also gathered information from families of the missing, many of who were Jewish, to build a room-by-room model laying out where people would have been sleeping during the pre-dawn collapse.

