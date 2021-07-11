STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Face masks in enclosed spaces will be 'expected' beyond July 19, says UK minister 

Minister Nadhim Zahawai also expressed confidence that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be able to confirm the July 19 timeline for the last stage of his lockdown easing roadmap on July 12.

Published: 11th July 2021 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

In this file photo from June 30, 2021, Britain's newly appointed Health Secretary Sajid Javid, left, puts on a face mask.

In this file photo from June 30, 2021, Britain's newly appointed Health Secretary Sajid Javid, left, puts on a face mask. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The government will issue guidance stating that people will still be "expected to wear masks in indoor, enclosed places" even after all legal lockdown restrictions are lifted from July 19, UK Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

The senior Cabinet minister also expressed confidence that the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be able to confirm the July 19 timeline for the last stage of his lockdown easing roadmap on Monday despite a surge in infections, as hospitalisations remain low amid the mass vaccination drive.

"I think it is important that we remain cautious and careful and the guidelines that we will set out tomorrow will demonstrate that, including guidelines that people are expected to wear masks in indoor, enclosed spaces," Zahawi told 'Sky News'.

"We're moving from 'you must' to 'you are expected to wear a mask in indoor spaces'," he told the BBC.

It comes after UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid told 'The Sunday Telegraph' that anyone who would not wear a mask in an enclosed space was "just being irresponsible".

"Given Sajid Javid now considers it irresponsible to not wear masks then it would be equally irresponsible for his government to carry on with the plan to lift mask requirements while infections are heading to 100,000 a day," said Opposition Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth.

A final decision on England's path out of restrictions is expected to be taken on Monday and Boris Johnson is suffering a backlash over his plans to ditch all the rules on wearing face masks.

Doctors, regional mayors, trade unions and health charities are among those who have expressed fears over the relaxed measures amid the continuing rise in infections.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has also warned that lifting all restrictions in one go would be "reckless".

Wales has already deviated from the UK government's position on mask wearing, announcing that face masks will remain mandatory there in some public places until COVID-19 is no longer a public health threat.

Masks must still be worn in taxis, on trains and buses, as well as health and social care settings when coronavirus restrictions are eased, the Welsh government said under its devolved powers.

On Saturday, the UK recorded 32,367 new coronavirus cases and 34 deaths.

It is the fourth day in a row case numbers have been above 30,000, with the Delta variant - first identified in India - continuing to be the dominant strain in the country followed by the local Alpha variant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Britain face mask Britain Covid UK Covid Boris Johnson Britain lockdown Nadhim Zahawi Sajid Javid
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Fuelling the 'GOAT' debate further, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Golden Boot, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became Copa America top scorer.
Euro Cup or Copa America?: Best stats, goal scorers, performers as continental tournaments conclude; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp