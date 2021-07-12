STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

An incredible, life-changing experience to see Earth from Space: Indian-American astronaut Sirisha Bandla

Bandla, a 34-year-old aeronautical engineer joined British billionaire Richard Branson and four others on board Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity to make a journey to the edge of space.

Published: 12th July 2021 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Sirisha Bandla

Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)

By PTI

HOUSTON: Indian-American astronaut Sirisha Bandla says it was an incredible" and a "life-changing" experience to see the Earth from space during her maiden trip on Virgin Galactic's first fully-crewed suborbital test flight and hopes the price tag for space travel will come down in future.

Bandla, a 34-year-old aeronautical engineer on Sunday joined British billionaire Richard Branson and four others on board Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity to make a journey to the edge of space from the US state of New Mexico.

They reached an altitude of about 88 kilometres over the New Mexico desert - enough to see the curvature of the Earth.

The crew experienced a few minutes of weightlessness before making a gliding descent back to Earth.

"I am kind of still up there but it's so glad to be here. I was trying to think about a better word than incredible but that is the only word that can come to my mind. Seeing the view of Earth is so life-changing but also the boost the rocket motor kicking in. The whole trip to space and back is just amazing," Bandla told the NBC News in an interview.

Bandla described the moment as emotional and said, "I have been dreaming of going to space since I was young and literally it is a dream come true," she said.

"I have wanted to be an astronaut but I wasn't able to go in the traditional National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) role and I took a very unconventional way to go to space and I do believe that a lot of people are going to be able to experience this and that's why we are here," she said.

Bandla's poor eyesight could not meet the requirements to become a pilot or an astronaut for NASA.

On being asked if this was just a joyride for rich people, she said "As Virgin Galactic builds up. This is VSS Unity's ride to space today but we have got two more spaceships in the manufacture and we hope the cost would come down."

Bandla, who was born in Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh and brought up in Houston, was astronaut No 004 and her flight role was Researcher Experience.

The other crew members were two pilots and three other crewmates, including billionaire Branson, who turns 71 in a week.

She became the third Indian-origin woman to fly into space after Kalpana Chawla and Sunita Williams.

Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma is the only Indian citizen to travel in space.

The former Indian Air Force pilot flew aboard Soyuz T-11 on April 3, 1984, part of the Soviet Interkosmos programme.

Bandla moved to the US when she was 4-year-old and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the School of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Purdue University in 2011.

She finished her Master of Business Administration degree from George Washington University in 2015.

Virgin Galactic - the business Branson started in 2004 - aims to fly private citizens to the edge of space.

The trips are designed to permit passengers to experience three to four minutes of weightlessness and observe the curvature of Earth.

The Virgin Galactic carrier can launch up to eight people (two pilots and six passengers) on the Unity 22 flight, but on Sunday there were only six occupants (two pilots and four passengers).

The four mission specialists evaluated different experiences that Virgin Galactic has promised its future customers, many of whom have already reserved trips to space with the company at USD 250,000 a seat.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sirisha Bandla Virgin Galactic spaceflight Indian-American Nikki Haley Richard Branson
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp