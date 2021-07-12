STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man shot outside jail in Chicago had up to 64 bullet wounds

The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide about increasing violence.

Published: 12th July 2021 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing

A 60-year-old woman who was with Sylvester was shot in one of her knees and was hospitalised in good condition, police said. (Express Illustrations)

By Associated Press

CHICAGO: A man who was apparently ambushed after being released from the Cook County Jail in Chicago suffered as many as 64 bullet wounds to his head and other parts of his body, police said.

The shooting Saturday night killed Londre Sylvester, 31, a police report said.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Sylvester had just been released after being fitted for electronic monitoring and was walking to a waiting vehicle when several suspects "exited two separate vehicles and all began to shoot in Sylvester's direction, striking him numerous times, the police report said.

The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide about increasing violence.

On Monday, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown was among city and law enforcement leaders from around the United States meeting with President Joe Biden about efforts to reduce crime.

Following Saturday night's shooting, the suspects reentered their vehicles and fled the scene, police said.

A 60-year-old woman who was with Sylvester was shot in one of her knees and was hospitalised in good condition, police said.

A second woman, who is in her 30s, suffered a graze wound to her mouth, police said.

Sylvester had posted USD 5,000 bail on Friday, the Chicago Tribune reported.

He had been ordered held on $50,000 bail on July 1 after prosecutors last month hit him with a petition for violation of bail bond for allegedly failing to meet conditions of his release in a 2020 felony gun case.

