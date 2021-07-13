STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin gets green light to send him, three others to space

Published: 13th July 2021 09:52 PM

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL: Jeff Bezos' rocket company has gotten government approval to launch people into space, himself included.

The Amazon founder will climb atop his New Shepard rocket next Tuesday in West Texas, joined by his brother, an 82-year-old female aviation pioneer and a $28 million auction winner.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued its OK on Monday.

The license is good through August.

On Sunday, Virgin Galactic's billionaire founder Richard Branson rode his own rocket plane to space, accompanied by five company employees.

A specially designed aircraft carried the winged ship aloft over New Mexico.

The space plane dropped away, fired its rocket motor and soared to 53.5 miles (86 km), before gliding to a runway touchdown.

Blue Origin's flight  featuring an automated capsule launched atop a reusable booster -- should reach a maximum altitude of roughly 66 miles (106 kilometers) before parachuting into the desert.

Joining Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic in the chase for space tourists is Elon Musk's SpaceX.

But SpaceX plans to send its customers into orbit, not on brief up-and-down hops.

Musk has yet to commit to a launch himself.

Bezos, 57, stepped down last week as Amazon's CEO.

He founded Blue Origin in 2000.

The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
