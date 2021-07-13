STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Merkel tells Germans to get vaccinated for 'more freedom'

About 58.7% of the population has received at least one shot and 43% are fully vaccinated, according to official figures.

Published: 13th July 2021 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday urged Germans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the more people get the shot "the more free we will be again".

Vaccination rates in Germany have slowed in recent weeks.

About 58.7% of the population has received at least one shot and 43% are fully vaccinated, according to official figures.

But Germany's disease control agency said last week that the country should aim to vaccinate 85% of people ages 12-59 and 90% of people over 60 to prevent the delta variant from causing a resurgence of coronavirus cases this fall and winter.

Merkel, who has received both shots, called on people to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others from serious illness as a result of a coronavirus infection.

She linked higher immunisation rates with the further easing of pandemic restrictions.

"The more people are vaccinated, the more free we will be again, the more freely we will be able to live again," she told reporters during a visit to the Robert Koch Institute, the government run disease control agency.

Germany has relaxed many restrictions on social gatherings in recent months, but people are still required to show negative test results or vaccine certificates to dine indoors and attend indoor events where capacity is limited.

Masks are still required in stores.

Asked whether Germany might introduce compulsory vaccinations for certain professions, as France is doing for health workers, Merkel suggested that it wouldn't be effective but didn't rule out the possibility.

"I'm not ruling out that this might be talked about differently in a few months either," she said.

"But at the moment we have said we don't want compulsory vaccinations, we want to promote vaccinations."

Lother Wieler, the head of the Robert Koch Institute, said studies show more than 90% of people in Germany are willing to get vaccinated.

Authorities are increasingly trying to offer shots in churches, mosques, supermarket parking lots and sports facilities to reach people who have so far hesitated to go to doctors' offices or special vaccine centres.

Merkel warned that rising case numbers would increase the risk of new, more aggressive variants developing, and called on Germans to keep following rules on mask-wearing, social distancing, hygiene and airing rooms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine Angela Merkel Germany coronavirus
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp