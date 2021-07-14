STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan closes key border crossing with Afghanistan following reports of Taliban seizing key nearby area

Chaman Assistant Commissioner Arif Kakar confirmed to the media that the Friendship Gate crossing at the Chaman border with Afghanistan has been closed.

Published: 14th July 2021 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Supporters of the Taliban carry the Taliban's signature white flags in the Afghan-Pakistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan

Supporters of the Taliban carry the Taliban's signature white flags in the Afghan-Pakistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan has closed down its key border crossing with Afghanistan in Balochistan province following reports of Taliban fighters taking control of an important border crossing point Spin Boldak in Afghanistan, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Chaman Assistant Commissioner Arif Kakar confirmed to the media that the Friendship Gate crossing at the Chaman border with Afghanistan has been closed.

"Security is on high alert," he said but didn't comment on the reports about Taliban fighters seizing control of the Spin Boldak crossing.

Spin Boldak is a strategic crossing point along with the border Pakistani town of Chaman and heavy trade is carried on between the two countries from this point.

The Taliban have in recent weeks made gains by seizing a string of border crossings and dry ports.

Social media platforms carried pictures of Taliban fighters near Spin Boldak crossing even as Afghan government officials insisted they still had control of the area.

Social media showed reports saying that the Taliban had taken control of the important road between (Spin) Boldak and Chaman and Kandahar customs with the Mujahideen assuring traders and residents in the area that their "security is guaranteed"

The Pakistan government insists it will not take sides in Afghanistan as foreign troops withdraw from the war-torn country.

The Taliban militants have seized dozens of districts in Afghanistan in recent weeks and are now thought to control about a third of the country amid withdrawal of the US and Western troops from Afghanistan.

Under a deal with the Taliban, the US and its NATO allies agreed to withdraw all troops in return for a commitment by the militants that they would prevent extremist groups from operating in areas they control.

US President Joe Biden last week announced that America's nearly 20-year military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on August 31.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Afghanistan Taliban
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp