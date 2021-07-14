STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan PM Imran Khan's nephew barred from practicing law for attacking ex-governor's widow

Hassaan Khan Niazi, the nephew of the prime minister has been punished by Punjab Bar Council on Tuesday along with four other people while hearing a complaint filed by Shahzadi Nargis.

Published: 14th July 2021 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Khan Niazi

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: The bar council of Pakistan's Punjab has suspended the licence of Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephew over allegations of attacking the widow of former Balochistan governor Nawab Akbar Bugti.

Dawn reported that Hassaan Khan Niazi, the nephew of the prime minister has been punished by Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) vice-chairman Amjad Iqbal Khan on Tuesday along with four other people while hearing a complaint filed by Shahzadi Nargis.

The copy of the order stated that in view of the "serious allegations" against Niazi, his licence to practice as an advocate was being suspended and the matter was being referred to the bar council's executive committee for further proceedings on July 17, Dawn further reported.

Reacting to the suspension, Niazi claimed the Punjab Bar Council suspended his licence "without listening to me in an ex-parte hearing"."Immense pressure  built on me to back off from blasphemy case against Shahzawar Bugti [...] 5 days ago they even registered a false FIR against me. Inshallah I WILL NEVER BACK OFF," he tweeted.

Last week, a case had been registered against Niazi and four unidentified persons under various charges, including attempted murder, on Nargis' complaint.

In the FIR, she alleged that Niazi and his accomplices first abused her in the presence of her lawyer in the court of additional district and sessions judge Syed Ali Abbas, and then tried to strangulate her with an intention to take her life.

Nargis alleged that she had appeared in the court to seek bail in a 'fake case' lodged against her with the crime circle of Federal Investigation Agency, Lahore. As she appeared before the additional district and sessions judge with her lawyer to seek bail, Niazi first exchanged harsh words with her and then hurled abuses, she said.

The complainant further stated in the FIR that when her lawyer intervened, the attackers including Niazi and his accomplices attacked and tortured them on the court premises. Terming the allegation baseless, Niazi had said the CCTV footage could be checked.

