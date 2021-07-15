STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Data gaps make it difficult to track racial equity funding

The study further highlights the limitations experts have experienced tracking charitable dollars for racial equity causes amidst America's racial reckoning.

Published: 15th July 2021 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Racism, Black lives Matter, Racial inequality

Protesters in front of the US flag flying outside the US Embassy in London, as part of an anti-racism demonstration. (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: More than a year after the police killing of George Floyd and the avalanche of donations toward racial equity initiatives that followed, the actual gift amounts and their destinations remain largely unknown, complicating efforts to gauge the effectiveness of the donations and their recipients.

According to a joint report released Thursday by PolicyLink, a research firm that focuses on advancing racial and economic equity, and The Bridgespan Group, a New York-based consulting firm that has advised billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott on her massive contributions, more than 90 per cent of donors who supported racial equity initiatives in 2018 have yet to report how much they gave in 2020.

The study further highlights the limitations experts have experienced tracking charitable dollars for racial equity causes amidst America's racial reckoning.

So far, only USD 1.5 billion of the nearly USD 12 billion that was pledged can be tracked to actual charitable recipients, according to the philanthropy research organization Candid.

A comparison of Candid's preliminary 2020 data to 2018, the most recent year for which there's comprehensive figures, led researchers to the findings released Thursday.

There has always been a lag in reporting philanthropic data since it's tied to tax filings.

Because of the limitations, the report is calling for institutional funders to proactively share information about their grants to Candid.

"One of the larger takeaways is around what's not possible to say at this point about the data for 2020," said Laura Lanzerotti, a partner at The Bridgespan Group.

Another complication with tracking the donations has been defining what racial equity funding' really means.

There is no sector-wide consensus in the donor world about what contributions fall under that term.

Michael McAfee, the president and CEO of PolicyLink, says a consensus is needed to distinguish between really good acts of charity," and "the liberatory work that is necessary to create" a just and fair society.

Though, Una Osili, the associate dean for research and international programs at the Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University, says that might also present more challenges.

"There may be a need for more systematic definition because this work is boundary spanning," she said.

But, Osili added, advocacy efforts aimed at influencing public policy - and other things recommended in the report - may not fall under traditional activities for tax-exempt nonprofits.

"That also presents another complication, because generally speaking, those are tracked separately by the IRS as 501(c)(4)s" - social welfare groups that don't get tax exemptions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
George Floyd Racial Discrimination
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp