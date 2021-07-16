STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China to donate 1.6 million more doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Nepal

Ambassador Hou also conveyed to Deuba that China will continue its support to Nepal to combat COVID-19 pandemic. Ambassador Hou also conveyed to Deuba that China will continue its support to Nepal to

Published: 16th July 2021 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Of the 2 million doses Nepal bought from the Serum Institute, only 1 million doses were shipped. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: China will donate an additional 1.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal, the foreign ministry here said on Friday.

The announcement was made by Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi, who paid a courtesy call to newly-appointed Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Friday, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Hou also conveyed to Deuba that China will continue its support to Nepal to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

"Prime Minister Deuba thanked the Chinese government for this vaccine support and expressed hope that China will enhance its support to Nepal for both COVID-19 response and recovery," the Foreign Ministry said.

"During the meeting, various matters pertaining to Nepal-China relations were discussed," it said.

China had earlier provided 1.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as a gift to help Nepal in its fight against the virus.

Nepal started its vaccination drive with the 1 million doses of Covishield, the AstraZeneca type vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, which were gifted to Nepal by the Indian government.

Of the 2 million doses Nepal bought from the Serum Institute, only 1 million doses were shipped.

Nepal reported 2,006 new coronavirus cases and 43 related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the country's virus caseload and death toll to 664,576 and 9,506 respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus Covid 19 COVID 19 Pandemic
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp