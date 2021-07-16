STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan's Kandahar province

Siddiqui who was in his early 40s, was killed during clashes in Spin Boldak district in Kandahar, Tolo News quoted sources as saying

Published: 16th July 2021 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Pulitzer Prize winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui

Pulitzer Prize winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

KABUL: Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize winner Indian photojournalist who worked for Reuters news agency, has been killed in Afghanistan while covering the fierce fighting between Afghan troops and the Taliban militants in Kandahar.

"Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Siddiqui in Kandahar last night (Thursday). The Indian Journalist and winner of the Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces," Afghanistan's Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay tweeted on Friday.

"I met him two weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family & Reuters," Mamundzay said.

Siddiqui who was in his early 40s, was killed during clashes in Spin Boldak district in Kandahar, Tolo News quoted sources as saying.

The Indian journalist was covering the situation in Kandahar over the last few days.

Siddiqui was based in Mumbai. He had received the Pulitzer Prize as part of the Photography staff of Reuters news agency.

Siddiqui graduated with a degree in Economics from Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi.

He had a degree in Mass Communication from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre at Jamia in 2007.

He started his career as a television news correspondent, switched to photojournalism, and joined Reuters as an intern in 2010.

This comes as the Taliban captured Spin Boldak district in Kandahar this week.

Fierce fighting has been underway in Kandahar, especially in Spin Boldak, for the last few days. Clashes between the government and the Taliban have intensified since US troops began to withdraw from the country.

The Taliban recently claimed their fighters had retaken 85 percent of territory in Afghanistan - a figure disputed by the government.

