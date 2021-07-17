STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian mission in Pakistan on high alert after kidnapping of Afghan envoy's daughter

According to Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement, Silsila Alikhil was abducted for several hours on July 16, and severely tortured by unidentified individuals on her way home.

Published: 17th July 2021 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Afghanistan summoned the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Kabul

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Afghanistan summoned the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Kabul. (Photo | MoFA Afghanistan)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian mission in Pakistan has been put on high alert after the kidnapping of an Afghan envoy's daughter, said sources.

After the attempted kidnapping of Afghan diplomat Najibullah Alikhil's daughter in Islamabad, the Indian mission staff and their family members have been asked to remain vigilant and alert and take extra security precautions.

The sources said they have been issuing alerts to High Commission personnel regularly.

According to Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) statement, Silsila Alikhil was abducted for several hours on Friday, July 16, and severely tortured by unidentified individuals on her way home.

The statement said that after being released from the kidnappers' captivity, Silsila Alikhil is under medical care at the hospital.

"The MoFA strongly condemns this heinous act and expresses its deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan," the statement said.

Afghanistan MoFA called upon Pakistan to take "immediate necessary actions to ensure full security of Afghanistan embassy and consulates as well as the immunity of the country's diplomats and their families in accordance with international treaties and conventions.

"While the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs is following the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, we urge the Pakistani government to identify and prosecute the perpetrators at the soonest possible time," the statement added.

