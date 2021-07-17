STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Protesting Lankan teachers released from forced COVID isolation; vow to carry on agitation

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the teachers' union said they were released from the quarantine centres on Friday. They vowed to continue their agitation.

Published: 17th July 2021 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

COLOMBO: Teachers in Sri Lanka, who protested against the government's move to allow a military academy to conduct higher education courses and were forced to quarantine after being found guilty of breaching COVID-19 regulations, have been released from the state isolation centres.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the teachers' union said they were released from the quarantine centres on Friday. They vowed to continue their agitation.

One of the unionists, Mahinda Jayasinghe said, "There is no question of stopping our agitation, until our demands are met. We urge the government to enter talks and solve our very reasonable grievances." In the beginning of the month, 22 trade unionists held protest demonstrations in Colombo, saying Kotalawela Defence Academy should not be allowed to conduct higher education degree courses as it would lead to the "militarisation of education institutes".

The teachers said they would begin an indefinite strike against online education, citing lack of facilities to teach.

The Inter-University Students Federation, Ceylon Teachers' Service Union, Ceylon Bank Employees Union and several other trade unions and civil society activists took part in the protest.

On 7 July, the teachers were arrested and produced before the court, where they got bail.

However the police forced them to quarantine in government centres as they were found in breach of COVID-19 regulations -- public gathering and protest demonstration. The teachers said the forced isolation was political vendetta against them.

During the isolation period, the teachers on social media wrote on the low salaries of teaching faculties in government institutions and the lack of facilities to conduct classes online.

All in-class teaching was been suspended in Sri Lanka this year in April, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Classes are conducted online.

The forced quarantine of teachers drew condemnation from Opposition parties, trade unions and the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL).

Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekera has said the arrests were not political but were necessary because of the pandemic.

The coronavirus has so far killed 3,702 people, along with 282,060 confirmed cases in Sri Lanka, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Teachers protest
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp