Iran imposes week-long Covid-19 lockdown of Tehran as virus surges

All bazars, market places and public offices will close, as well as movie theaters, gyms and restaurants in both Tehran province and the neighboring province of Alborz.

Published: 19th July 2021 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

medical worker receives the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine at the Iran Mall shopping center in Tehran, Iran.

Medical worker receives the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine at the Iran Mall shopping center in Tehran, Iran. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TEHRAN: Iran on Monday imposed a week-long lockdown on the capital, Tehran, and the surrounding region as the country struggles with another surge in the coronavirus pandemic, state media reported.

The lockdown -- the nation's fifth so far -- will begin on Tuesday and last until next Monday.

All bazars, market places and public offices will close, as well as movie theaters, gyms and restaurants in both Tehran province and the neighboring province of Alborz.

Iran reported 25,441 new cases on Monday and 213 deaths over the past day, bringing the overall death toll to 87,374 from among more than 3.5 million confirmed cases in the pandemic.

During an earlier surge in cases, in April, Iran reported the highest daily number of cases, 25,582.

At the time, its daily death tolls surged to around 400, below the grim record of 486 reached last November.

Iranian authorities have lately been warning about a new surge, fueled by the fast-spreading delta variant.

In sanctions-hit Iran, which has the highest COVID-19 death toll in the Middle East, less than 2% of the population of 84 million has received both doses, mainly of the imported Russian and Chinese vaccines.

