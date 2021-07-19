STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Philippine woman raped in Pakistan by foreign placement agency owner, probe underway

The woman alleged that Abdul Rehman, the owner of the foreign placement agency, called her at his office in Cavalry Ground here on the pretext of providing her a job and raped her on July 7.

Published: 19th July 2021 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 03:01 PM

Stop Rape

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

LAHORE: A Filipina in Pakistan on Monday accused a foreign placement agency owner of raping her on the pretext of providing her a job and moved a court here seeking a police action against him.

In her petition filed in the district and sessions' court, she alleged that Abdul Rehman, the owner of the foreign placement agency, called her at his office in Cavalry Ground here on the pretext of providing her a job and raped her on July 7.

She said that an FIR was lodged against the accused but he has not yet been arrested.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Shafiq Abbas issued a notice to the police and summoned a complete record of the case within a week.

The Philippines embassy in Pakistan has also written to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Lahore Cantonment, saying that the Filipina visited the mission and reported that she was raped by Rehman on July 7.

"In her written and notarised statement, she detailed that Rehman forced her to have sexual intercourse with him and later forced her to promise that she will not spread news about the incident," the letter said, asking the SP to take action against the accused.

