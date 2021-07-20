STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: US improves travel advisory for India, asks Americans to 'reconsider travel'

The updated State Department advisory further asked American citizens to "exercise increased caution due to crime and terrorism".

Published: 20th July 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

The CDC suggests that people reconsider travel to destinations that are classified as Level 3. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The United States has improved the travel advisory for India, upgrading from Level 4 category to Level 3 which urges citizens to reconsider travel.

The Level 4 category means no travel.

"Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers," the advisory by US State Department said.

The State Department advisory comes after the CDC issued a Level 3 'Travel Health Notice' for India due to COVID-19.

The CDC suggests that people reconsider travel to destinations that are classified as Level 3, and that if people travel there, they make sure they are fully vaccinated before they go.

The updated advisory further asked its citizens to "exercise increased caution due to crime and terrorism".

In April, the US issued a level 4 travel health notice for India as the country was reeling under the second wave of COVID-19. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US India travel Travel advisory India Covid 19 US State Department travel advisory CDC guideline travel Level 3 travel India
India Matters
In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims. (AP)
Research says India's deaths during pandemic 10 times the official toll
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 testing, in Bengaluru. (Photo| ANI)
Despite drop in COVID cases, micro-containment zones in Bengaluru see a big jump
Asha Kandara being felicitated by Kunti Dewra, Mayor and CEO of the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation, where she worked as a cleaner till recently.
Street cleaner passes Rajasthan Administrative Service, to be posted as deputy collector
Climate change sees birth of 1,200 lakes in the Swiss Alps

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp