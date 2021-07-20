STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Record number of migrants make risky Channel crossing to UK

At least 430 migrants reached the English shores on Monday after crossing the English channel from Northern France or Belgium despite the British Home Secretary's vow to make the crossings unviable.

Published: 20th July 2021 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants in a dinghy

Representational Image (File photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Figures compiled by Britain's Press Association show that at least 430 migrants made the perilous journey across the English Channel to the UK on Monday, a new record for a single day.

PA reported Tuesday that the figure surpasses the previous high of 416 set in September 2020 and comes despite a vow from Britain's Home Secretary to make the Channel crossings, mainly from France, unviable.

In Dungeness in the southeast county of Kent, around 50 people crossed aboard in a single dinghy on a day of calm weather.

The large dinghy is believed to have left northern France or Belgium earlier on Monday before making the journey across the world's busiest shipping lane, which is some 20 miles (32 kilometres) wide at its narrowest point.

The vessel had been watched by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution as it got closer to the coast before eventually landing on the beach at around 1 pm.

British Parliament on Monday began debating plans for sweeping reforms of the asylum system, with former Prime Minister Theresa May warning against the prospect of the UK sending asylum seekers to offshore processing centres.

Bella Sankey, director of charity Detention Action, dubbed the Nationality and Borders Bill as an anti-refugee bill and a piece of political theatre that doesn't even pretend to deal with the issue or make our system, safe, fair or efficient.

"We need a mechanism allowing refugees arriving at the UK border in France to be given safe passage, and until we have it, all else is noise and distraction," Sankey added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Migrants refugees UK Migrants in English Channel British Parliament
India Matters
In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims. (AP)
Research says India's deaths during pandemic 10 times the official toll
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 testing, in Bengaluru. (Photo| ANI)
Despite drop in COVID cases, micro-containment zones in Bengaluru see a big jump
Asha Kandara being felicitated by Kunti Dewra, Mayor and CEO of the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation, where she worked as a cleaner till recently.
Street cleaner passes Rajasthan Administrative Service, to be posted as deputy collector
Climate change sees birth of 1,200 lakes in the Swiss Alps

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp