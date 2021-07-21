STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

24 killed, 31 remain missing after storm strikes fishing ships in central Indonesia

The incident took place in Sambas district when two tug boats and fishing ships had already taken position near the coast, and some others were on their way to the territory.

Published: 21st July 2021 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

drowning

For representational purposes

By ANI

JAKARTA: Rescuers have found 24 bodies and kept searching for 31 other missing persons after 18 ships were hit by a storm in waters off West Kalimantan province in central Indonesia days ago, the top rescuer of the province said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Sambas district when two tug boats and fishing ships had already taken position near the coast, and some others were on their way to the territory in response to the warning from the weather agency of the possibility of extreme weather conditions, said Yopi Haryadi, head of the provincial search and rescue office.

"The death toll rises to 24 with 31 still our target in the search and rescue operation," he told Xinhua via phone. Haryadi said that a storm hit the area two days a week ago. He said that a total of 83 people on board the ships have been rescued safely during the search and rescue operation.

According to the procedures, the operation would be carried out in three more days, said Eryk Subariyanto, head of the operational unit of the provincial search and rescue office. However, the weather condition which started worsening on Wednesday may hamper the search mission within the next three days, he told Xinhua via phone.

The mission involved a helicopter, a plane and ships, according to him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Kalimantan Indonesia Indonesia storm Indonesia drowning Indonesia coast
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp