STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China begins mass testing for Covid cases in Nanjing city after new virus cluster

The city's Jiangning district launched a massive nucleic acid testing campaign following the detection of the coronavirus cases.

Published: 21st July 2021 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Medical workers in protective gear stand as a woman suspected of being ill with coronavirus waits to be seen at a community health station in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

The municipal government has urged residents not to leave the city unless necessary. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China has begun mass testing of people in Nanjing in Jiangsu Province after 17 airport workers in the city tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday causing massive flight cancellations and delays.

Nine of the workers were diagnosed as confirmed cases and five as asymptomatic carriers, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The remaining three are awaiting further diagnosis, it quoted local officials as saying.

A total of 521 flights have been cancelled at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport.

The airport was earlier scheduled to handle 663 inbound and outbound flights on Wednesday.

The city's Jiangning district launched a massive nucleic acid testing campaign following the detection of the coronavirus cases.

ALSO READ | Tokyo Covid cases hit six-month high two days before Olympic Games open

Nanjing, which has a population of more than 9.3 million, plans to carry out city-wide nucleic acid testing after the campaign in Jiangning district concludes, the municipal government said.

The municipal government has urged residents not to leave the city unless necessary.

Anyone leaving the city must produce a negative nucleic acid test certificate, done within 48 hours of their departure.

Nanjing authorities have classified four residential compounds as medium-risk areas for COVID-19 and have launched closed-off management there.

All public transportation will halt in these medium-risk areas, the report said.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan in December 2019, China has so far reported 92,364 Covid cases as of Tuesday.

This included 602 patients still receiving treatment, 15 of whom were in severe condition, according to a Xinhua report.

So far 4,636 have died of the disease.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in China Covid 19 Pandemic Covid Cluster in China
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp