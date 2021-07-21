STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Mukadam's daughter murdered in Islamabad

27-year-old Noor Mukadam, daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, was found dead in the capital's upscale Sector F-7/4 area on Tuesday.

Published: 21st July 2021 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purpose

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A former Pakistani diplomat's daughter has been murdered here, according to a media report on Wednesday, just days after a major diplomatic row broke out between Pakistan and Afghanistan over the alleged abduction of the daughter of Afghanistan's Ambassador in Islamabad.

27-year-old Noor Mukadam, daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, was found dead in the capital's upscale Sector F-7/4 area on Tuesday, Dawn newspaper reported. Mukadam has in the past served as Pakistan's ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

Noor was killed after being shot at, the daily quoted the police as saying. A friend of Noor has been arrested in connection to the murder, police said. "A man named Zahir Jaffer, who was allegedly involved in the murder, was arrested on the spot and taken to the police station," Samaa TV quoted the Islamabad police as saying.

The killing comes as a storm brews over the safety of diplomatic missions and its personnel in Pakistan.

On July 16, Silsila Alikhil, the 26-year-old daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil, was briefly abducted from Islamabad and tortured, the Afghanistan Foreign office said in a statement last week.

The incident triggered a major diplomatic row between the two neighbouring nations, which are coping with the resurgence of the Taliban as the US and NATO reach the final phase of their troop pull-out operation.

Pakistan has stoutly denied the allegations made by Afghanistan, saying the police in Islamabad have found no supporting evidence of the alleged abduction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaukat Mukadam Noor Mukadam Pakistan diplomat daughter Islamabad Islamabad murder
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp