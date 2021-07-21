STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TikTok blocked in Pakistan for the fourth time over 'inappropriate content'

Published: 21st July 2021 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

TikTok mobile application

The app has a huge fan base in Pakistan, where many people use it to market and sell goods online. (Photo | Google Playstore)

By AFP

ISLAMABAD: The popular TikTok video-sharing app was blocked Wednesday in Pakistan for a fourth time because of "inappropriate content", the country's telecommunication regulator said. 

The Chinese-owned site has fought a series of legal battles with religious activists and authorities in the conservative Muslim nation, and was shut down for two days earlier this month on the order of a provincial court.

Freedom of speech advocates have long criticised creeping government censorship and control of Pakistan's internet and media.

"The action has been taken due to continuous presence of inappropriate content on the platform and its failure to take such content down," the telecoms authority said in a statement.

A local TikTok representative did not immediately comment.

The app has a huge fan base in Pakistan, where many people use it to market and sell goods online.

But its critics in the deeply conservative Muslim nation say it promotes vulgarity and LGBTQ content.

In June, TikTok said it had removed more than six million videos available to Pakistan users in just three months following complaints from officials and ordinary users.

Around 15 percent of the videos removed were taken down because of "adult nudity and sexual activities", the company said.

Officials have previously asked YouTube to block content they deem objectionable, and several dating apps are prohibited.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp