STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK government mulls making street harassment of women a crime

The UK government and police have also faced harsh criticism as convictions for rape have fallen dramatically despite more women coming forward to report sexual attacks.

Published: 21st July 2021 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

The strategy also calls for the criminalisation of  so-called virginity testing, which Patel called a 'barbaric practice'. (File Photo)

By AFP

LONDON: Britain is considering making street harassment of women a crime, the interior minister said Wednesday, as the government was to publish new proposals to tackle violence against women and girls.

The government is pledging to improve legislation after the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, a young woman walking home in London, sparked widespread anger at women's lack of safety in public spaces.

Harassment such as wolf-whistling could become a specific crime, the Home Secretary Priti Patel said in a comment piece in The Times, as she was set to unveil proposals on ways to support women reporting public sexual harassment and crack down on male violence.

Patel wrote that the government was taking action on street harassment and would "continue to look at gaps in existing law and how an offence for sexual harassment could address those."

"I am committed to ensuring not only that the laws are there, but that they work in practice and women and girls are confident their concerns will be taken seriously," she said.

The murder of Everard, 33, who disappeared while walking home in London in March, by police officer Wayne Couzens "triggered a national conversation about these issues," Patel said, demonstrating "the need to support victims and do more to prevent these crimes".

- 'Barbaric practice' -

The UK government and police have also faced harsh criticism as convictions for rape have fallen dramatically despite more women coming forward to report sexual attacks.

The government's proposals include the creation of a new national policing lead to tackle male violence against women as well as the appointment of two officials in charge of preventing violence against women and girls on public transport.

The strategy also calls for the criminalisation of  so-called virginity testing, which Patel called a "barbaric practice".

Campaigners for the rights of women and girls criticised the proposals as not going far enough, however.

Rose Caldwell, chief executive of Plan International UK, a rights organisation, said she was "very disappointed" that the strategy does not already include a new law on public sexual harassment.

"We urge the Government to quickly deliver its promise to review gaps in the legislation -- and then it must commit to a new Public Sexual Harassment Law," she said.

Opposition politician Jess Phillips also called for more concrete action from the government.

"The services and support required to end violence against women and girls cannot run on warm words alone," said the Labour MP.

"The Government should step up to the plate."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexual Harassment UK Government
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp