STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

World Bank unearths massive financial fraud in Pakistan

According to the report prepared by the World Bank Group integrity Vice Presidency, these companies had organized themselves into "cartels" for mutual benefit.

Published: 21st July 2021 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan flag

Pakistan flag (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has unearthed a racket of 23 Pakistan companies adopting corrupt, fraudulent, collusive and coercive practices to win contracts for projects undertaken by the Distribution Companies (DISCOS) and National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC).

According to the report prepared by the World Bank Group (WBG) integrity Vice Presidency (INT), these companies had organized themselves into "cartels" for mutual benefit.

The WB International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) had entered into a loan agreement with the Government of Pakistan (GoP) in July 2008 as part of the Electricity Distribution and Transmission Improvement Project.

The project's objective was to strengthen the capacity of distribution and transmission networks in Pakistan to meet the increasing electricity demand in selected areas while strengthening the institutional capacity of certain distribution companies and supporting other priority areas of power sector reform.

ALSO READ | US asks Pakistan to keep working with Financial Action Task Force to 'swiftly complete' its action plan

The financing of the project was supplemented by two International Development Association (IDA) credits. The Project was closed in February 2014.

The INT's administrative inquiry focused on six Project-financed contracts to supply electricity transmission equipment. It was revealed that for years, the public procurement market in Pakistan for certain kinds of electricity transmission, equipment was controlled by a group of companies which has been referred to as members of the cartel in the report.

These companies manipulated the market in advance to ensure that only some preferred companies won contracts, including the World Bank-financed ones. The companies thus collaborated on bid prices.

Financial scams are a common phenomenon in Pakistan. A fragile regulatory framework, a subverted judicial system and connivance of law enforcement authorities embolden unscrupulous people/entities to loot the exchequers money to satiate their own greed.

The above revelations clearly warrant immediate scrutiny of Pak entities/businesses that have signed financial agreements with international funding organizations such financial frauds not only incur heavy losses for the exchequer of the country, but also defeat the entire purpose of international funding that is meant for overall and equitable development.

Though the World Bank has imposed an administrative sanction of debarment of any legal entity that these companies directly or indirectly control, it should be wary while approving any future funding of projects in the scam prone country of Pakistan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Bank Pakistan
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp