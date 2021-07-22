STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

G20 environment ministers meet in Italy amid floods, fires

Scientists say that while it's hard to attribute specific storms to climate change, extreme weather of the kind that caused the flash floods will become more severe and frequent in a warming world.

Published: 22nd July 2021 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Australia floods

A warning sign is partially obscured by water on a flooded road in Windsor, New South Wales in Australia. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NAPELS: With forest fires raging in the U.S. and Russia and floods devastating parts of Western Europe, environment and energy ministers from the Group of 20 industrialised countries gathered Thursday for two days of talks ahead of November's crucial climate change conference.

Host Italy is hoping the Naples talks will help spur ambitious goals to be adopted at the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, which organisers have said represents "the world's last best chance to get runaway climate change under control."

The Naples meetings Thursday and Friday are focusing on three main themes: biodiversity and protection of oceans; promoting circular economies, particularly in the fashion and textile sectors; and realigning the financial system to promote sustainable development.

A communique and press conference are expected Friday. 

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry was attending the Naples summit and had an early meeting with the host, Italian environment Minister Roberto Cingolani.

Earlier this week during a London stop in his European tour, Kerry called on China to join America in urgently cutting greenhouse gas emissions and described the international alliances that rebuilt Europe after World War II as a model for fighting climate change.

ALSO WATCH:

The meetings are taking place as forest fires rip through huge swaths of parched land in the western U.S. and Siberia, and as Germany and Belgium continue the cleanup effort after torrents of floods ripped through several small towns, killing more than 200 people.

Scientists say that while it's hard to attribute specific storms to climate change, extreme weather of the kind that caused the flash floods will become more severe and frequent in a warming world.

While many countries have pledged to eliminate net carbon emissions by 2050, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says emissions must be cut by at least 40 per cent by the end of the decade to keep temperatures in check.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Climate Change G20 Summit
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp