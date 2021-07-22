STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal government issues third wave warning as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Morang, Sunsari, Jhapa, Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur, Chitwan, Kaski, Rupandehi and Kailali are among the districts with more than 500 active cases of COVID-19 each.

Published: 22nd July 2021 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

An elderly physically disabled Nepalese woman receives a dose of Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the Nepal Disabled Association Khagendra New Life Center in Kathmandu

An elderly physically disabled Nepalese woman receives a dose of Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the Nepal Disabled Association Khagendra New Life Center in Kathmandu. (Photo| AP)

By ANI

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Thursday warned the people against the third wave of COVID-19 as the Himalayan nation is witnessing a surge in infection cases in recent days. Issuing a notice, the Ministry of Health appealed to the public to adopt safety protocols stating the third wave is evident as the number of new cases has continued to rise sharply.

"Morang, Sunsari, Jhapa, Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur, Chitwan, Kaski, Rupandehi and Kailali are among the districts with more than 500 active cases of COVID-19 each. Likewise, there are more than 26 districts with more than 200 active cases each. The number of these districts has risen in recent days. All the authorities concerned should stand together and prevent the spread of COVID-19," the release stated.

With warning calls, the ministry, which is yet to get a minister to look after, has urged hospitals and other health institutions to stay ready and equipped.

"People are seen violating health protocols imposed to control the infection, hence the outbreak has not been controlled as much as it should have been. Citizens should follow the protocols even when they go to the Covid-19 vaccination centres," the release added.

On Thursday alone, Nepal recorded a total of 2714 new cases of infection. A total of 1,855 tests were done through the RT-PCR method while 859 tested positive through the Antigen method. According to the Ministry, 536 persons in Kathmandu, 130 in Lalitpur, and 85 in Bhaktapur have been tested positive for COVID-19, making the capital valley's fresh coronavirus cases 751 in the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, 24 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, 1,288 persons have returned home after a complete health recovery from COVID-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Nepal Nepal third wave Nepal government
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp