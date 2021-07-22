Rain-related incidents kills 14 people, injures 26 others in Pakistan

By PTI

PESHAWAR: At least 14 people were killed and 26 others injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

The Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) said that incessant monsoon rain stuck various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and inundated low lying areas in the province's Dera Ismail Khan, Hazara and Malakand divisions and resulted in the complete damage of four houses and partial damage of 21 others.

Houses were damaged due to the continuous monsoon rain that struck Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resulting in the death of 14 people and injuries to 26 others in the last one day, a senior official from the PDMA said.

The respective district administrations in the province have geared up relief and rescue activities in areas affected by the monsoon rains and issued necessary travel advisory for the tourists, the official said.

