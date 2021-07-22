STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Taliban have momentum, half of Afghan districts under their control: US General Milley

Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the US' post-withdrawal military efforts will be for countering terrorist threats, not the Taliban.

Published: 22nd July 2021 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Afghan security forces stand guard during a fight against Taliban fighters in Kunduz province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

Afghan security forces stand guard during a fight against Taliban fighters in Kunduz province north of Kabul, Afghanistan (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

KABUL: US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley has said the Taliban have got momentum in the past ten months and now control half of the districts in Afghanistan.

Over 190 out of 419 districts in Afghanistan have fallen to the Taliban and this will be now a test for the leadership and people of Afghanistan, The Khaama Press quoted General Mark Milley as saying.

"The fighters are yet to topple any provincial capitals of 34 provinces, though they are creating the impression that their victory over the Kabul government is inevitable," General Milley said.

He also said though the end game is not written yet in Afghanistan there are possibilities of both negotiated settlement with the Taliban and a complete takeover by the group.

ALSO READ | Taliban’s growing sway in Afghanistan could spike drug flow into India

Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the US' post-withdrawal military efforts will be for countering terrorist threats, not the Taliban.

"The US focus is to make sure terrorism is not exported from Afghanistan and threatens the US," the Defence Minister said.

The US will not only maintain the capability to observe terrorism but will also address it in case it appears from Afghanistan, The Khaama Press reported citing Austin.

Since the US announced its withdrawal plans in May, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence in the war-torn country. The pullout is scheduled to be completed by August.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin noted that US forces are still on track to leave Afghanistan by the end of August, but a small, robust presence of American troops will remain in Kabul to provide security to the diplomatic facilities and the international airport.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taliban Taliban in Afghanistan
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp