Husband chops off nose, ears of wife's lover in Pakistan's Punjab province

By PTI

LAHORE: A Pakistani man was hospitalised after his nose and ears were chopped off with a knife for allegedly having an affair with a married woman in the country's Punjab province, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday in the village of Muzffarghar, over 375-kilometre from Lahore.

According to police, Abdul Qayum suspected that Muhammad Akram of his village had an affair with his wife. "On Thursday, Qayum, along with his other accomplices, intercepted Akram on his way to home and took him to a deserted place where they cut off his nose and ears with a knife and left him in a critical condition," police said.

Akram was shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan where his condition is said to be critical. Police said they have arrested Qayyum who has confessed to his crime. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining culprits, they said. Over 1,000 women and nearly 600 to 800 men are killed in Pakistan in the name of "honour killing" every year.