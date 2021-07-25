STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Death toll rises to 15 in China's warehouse fire

The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon at a logistic warehouse in Jingyue high-tech industrial developme zone in Jilin's province's capital Changchun.

Published: 25th July 2021 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

Representational Photo

By PTI

BEIJING: The death toll from a fire at a warehouse in China's northeastern Jilin province has risen to 15, local authorities said on Sunday.

The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon at a logistic warehouse in Jingyue high-tech industrial developme zone in Jilin's province's capital Changchun.

The Changchun municipal government said the local fire brigade received reports of the accident at around 3:48 p.m. on Saturday and launched search and rescue efforts, which concluded on Sunday.

The death toll has risen to 15, they said, adding that 25 people are injured.

The injured people are receiving treatment in hospitals and have no life-threatening injuries, the government said.

Authorities have confirmed the identities of the deceased and continue to investigate the cause of the accident, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China fire China warehouse fire
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp