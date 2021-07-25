STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Rain-triggered landslide hits coal mine in Pakistan, kills four workers

The workers were digging for coal deep inside the mine and got trapped after the landslide hit the mine located in Shahrag area of Harnai district on Saturday.

Published: 25th July 2021 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

KARACHI: A landslide triggered by torrential monsoon rains at a coal mine in Southwest Pakistan’s Balochistan province has killed at least four workers.

The workers were digging for coal deep inside the mine and got trapped after the landslide hit the mine located in Shahrag area of Harnai district on Saturday.

“They were trapped inside and efforts to rescue them didn’t work because of the rubble left by the landslide,” a senior official of the mines authority said.

Sultan Muhammad Lala, the president of the Balochistan Coal Mines Workers Federation, said that explosions inside coal mines due to gas leaks or landslides were common incidents.

“The authorities don’t care about the dangerous conditions the workers have to work deep inside these mines,” he said.

Mining accident take place regularly in Balochistan with Harnai district considered as the most dangerous area for coal workers.

In March, seven miners were killed after an explosion left them trapped underground in the same area.

In March, in another coal mining incident in Bolan district of the province, six workers were killed due to a methane gas explosion inside the mine.

In 2011, 45 coal miners were killed in another methane gas explosion in one of the deadliest accidents in Balochistan.

According to figures by the Balochistan Minerals Department, there are a total of 2,800 coal mines in the province which employ around 70,000 workers.

Behroz Reiki, the president of a coal mine owners association, said that since February this year around 150 coal mines had closed down or were not functioning to full capacity due to the fear among workers after the brutal killing of 10 Hazara coal miners by insurgents in the remote Mach area in January. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan landslide Balochistan coal mine workers death
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp