Two PTI workers shot dead in clash with Pakistan Peoples Party activists at polling station in PoK's Kotli district

Muhammad Shabbir, an official at Naarr police station, identified the victims as 40-year-old Zaheer Ahmed and 50-year-old Ramzan.

Published: 25th July 2021 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation (Photo | Express)

By ANI

KOTLI: Two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers were killed in a clash with Pakistan Peoples Party activists at a polling station in the Kotli district of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as polling for 45 seats of Legislative Assembly started on Sunday.

The two PTI workers were shot dead by unidentified persons at a polling station in the jurisdiction of Naarr police station in Charhoi, Kotli, Dawn reported citing a police official.

Muhammad Shabbir, an official at Naarr police station, identified the victims as 40-year-old Zaheer Ahmed and 50-year-old Ramzan. He added that the clash erupted between PPP and PTI workers at about 9:15 am at the Mithi Jand polling station.

In the ensuing gunfire, Ahmed was killed on the spot and Ramzan died on the way to the hospital, Dawn further reported.

While in a separate incident, five police constables were injured after Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) activists attacked them with batons at the Dhal Chakhya polling station in LA-32 constituency, said Jhelum valley district SP Riaz Mughal.

Meanwhile, the PPP has complained to the AJK Election Commission, alleging that PTI workers were using force to influence the voting process.

In a letter addressed to the PoK Election Commission's secretary, PPP's Central Election Cell in charge Taj Haider said that the chief polling agent for the LA-30 constituency was arrested "immediately after the start of polling in order to influence the election of our candidate".

After weeks-long political rallies throughout PoK, polling for the occupied region's Legislative Assembly was held today.

Over three million voters will elect their representatives for PoK Legislative Assembly for the next term. A total of 587 candidates are contesting the polls in 33 constituencies of PoK districts and 121 candidates on 12 constituencies of refugees settled in Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported. 

