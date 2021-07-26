STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russia blocks 49 websites linked to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny: Aide

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal domestic critic, was arrested in January after he returned to Russia following months of treatment in Germany for a nerve agent poisoning.

Published: 26th July 2021 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russia's media regulator has blocked 49 websites linked to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, his ally said Monday, as pressure mounts on the movement of the opposition leader ahead of parliamentary elections in the autumn.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal domestic critic, was arrested in January after he returned to Russia following months of treatment in Germany for a nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin.

He was subsequently jailed for two-and-a-half years on old fraud charges and his organisations were banned as "extremist", barring members and sponsors from running in parliamentary elections in September.

"By the decision of the prosecutor general's office, 49 websites were blocked simultaneously," key Navalny aide Leonid Volkov said on his Telegram channel on Monday. 

ALSO READ | Putin says Navalny deserved prison sentence

The blocked websites include Navalny's main website, the website of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), the websites of key allies and of Navalny's regional offices that disbanded earlier this year.  

AFP journalists said Navalny's website was unavailable in Russia. 

"The night of the long knives," Volkov wrote in reference to a bloody purge of military and political rivals launched by Adolf Hitler in Germany. 

Volkov said the only website that was not blocked by the state censor was "Smart Voting", which is dedicated to a Navalny-proposed strategy to back candidates best placed to defeat Kremlin-linked politicians in elections.

This tactic has seen the ruling United Russia party lose a number of seats in recent local elections. 

AFP has reached out to the Roskomnadzor media watchdog for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alexei Navalny Russia Russia government Russia censorship
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who won the silver medal in Tokyo Olympics makes a Namaste gesture as she prepares to leave in a car after arriving at the airport in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
I dedicate my medal to the people of India: Olympic silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp