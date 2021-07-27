STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delta variant identified in China's Nanjing Covid clusters

Nanjing, a mega-city with a population of more than 9.3 million, has seen daily increases of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since a few airport workers tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Published: 27th July 2021 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Medical workers in protective gear stand as a woman suspected of being ill with coronavirus waits to be seen at a community health station in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

The municipal government has urged residents not to leave the city unless necessary. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

NANJING: The virus strain behind the latest clusters of COVID-19 cases in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, has been identified as the highly infectious Delta variant, local authorities said Tuesday.

The recent spike in infections in the city can be attributed to the special location of the outbreak and the highly contagious nature of the strain, said Ding Jie, vice director of the city's center for disease control and prevention, at a press conference.

It has launched the second round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing and urged residents not to leave the city unless necessary.

Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

