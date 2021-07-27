STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fiji urges more vaccines as Covid-19 deaths rise

Published: 27th July 2021 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Workers in protective suits carry a coffin containing the body of a COVID-19 victim to a grave for burial at Cipenjo cemetery in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WELLINGTON: Fiji's leader is urging people to get vaccinated as the island nation contends with a devastating outbreak of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Relative to its population of less than 1 million people, Fiji's outbreak is currently among the worst in the world.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said the nation's mission was to vaccinate 80% of adults by the end of October.

About 47% of Fijians have had at least one vaccination dose.

He said 'lies, misinformation, and unholy insanity' about the vaccine were endangering people. Fiji has reported a record 1,285 new cases in its latest daily update.

It has reported 193 deaths since the outbreak began in April.

Fiji has also reported a further 101 deaths of COVID-19-positive patients that it's not classifying as coronavirus deaths because the patients had underlying conditions.

Before the April outbreak, Fiji had recorded just two COVID-19 deaths.

