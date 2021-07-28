STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

France owes 'debt' to Polynesians over nuclear tests: France President Emmanuel Macron 

Macron stopped short of apologizing Tuesday, but acknowledged France's “debt” to Polynesians over the underground and atmospheric tests, which ran from 1966-1996.

Published: 28th July 2021 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

France's President Emmanuel Macron wearing a flower lei and seashell necklaces delivers a speech after a meeting with the President of the French Polynesia Edouard Fitch in Tahiti, French Polynesia

France's President Emmanuel Macron wearing a flower lei and seashell necklaces delivers a speech after a meeting with the President of the French Polynesia Edouard Fitch in Tahiti (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PAPEETE: President Emmanuel Macron reasserted France’s presence in the Pacific on a visit to French Polynesia aimed in part at countering growing Chinese dominance in the region.

The trip was also designed to underline the government's support for Polynesians, and heal wounds over nuclear testing on the atolls of the former colony, half a world a way from Paris.

Macron stopped short of apologizing Tuesday, but acknowledged France's “debt” to Polynesians over the underground and atmospheric tests, which ran from 1966-1996.

He promised money for cyclone shelters to help the island territory cope with climate change, and more help in fighting the virus in a region where most islands have no airport, and reaching emergency services can be a question of hours, or even days.

His hosts showered him with garlands upon arrival in Tahiti, and singers in traditional straw skirts intoned the Marseillaise on the Marquesas Islands while Macron, in his standard suit and tie, stood at attention.

He said Polynesians “touched him to the heart,” and that France’s communities in the South Pacific and Indian Ocean have an essential role to play in its geopolitical strategy.

“We have a new page to write together,” he said of French Polynesia, which has enjoyed a special autonomous status since 2004, but is still overseen by Paris.

He described France's “incredible luck” to have lands in the Pacific, “where everything is being written today.”

China’s ambitions for the region were central to this trip. He spoke of “confrontation between great world powers” in the region and said France is counting on partnerships established in recent years with Australia, New Zealand, India and Japan.

“Woe to the little ones who will suffer the incursions of hegemonic powers,” Macron said. He warned Polynesians to “beware” of “exotic” or “adventurous” projects promising jobs that may never materialize.

China is the biggest trading partner for its Asian-Pacific neighbors, who are eager to profit from its appetite for industrial components and iron ore, timber, oil and food. But they are uneasy about Beijing’s use of access to its markets to push for political concessions. France, the United States, Japan and other governments worry China is seeking to gain influence in their strategic spheres.

Macron pledged that France would “protect” the region’s fishing communities, communication networks and other infrastructure, notably through more investment.

After 600 million euros ($708 million) in extra spending to help businesses and health care facilities amid the pandemic, Macron promised an additional 300 million euros ($354 million) in the context of the COVID-19 crisis, and long-term financing for a medical evacuation system for remote islands.

With a multi-ethnic population of about 300,000, French Polynesia is made up of five archipelagos with a total of 118 islands. Its virus outbreak has been one of the worst in the region, which many people blame on people coming from mainland France, including military arrivals.

Macron also promised to extend tax break for sustainable fishing and announced a 50 million-euro ($59 million) program to set up 17 cyclone shelters.

The promises were largely welcomed.

But France's nuclear legacy is the biggest thorn in French Polynesia's relations with Paris. Despite a ban on demonstrations for virus reasons, members of nuclear associations gathered anyway and demanded attention to their concerns.

Macron promised to lift “the shadows that hover” over France’s nuclear history. He defended Charles de Gaulle’s decision to make France a nuclear power as “important, visionary, courageous” and said the country's nuclear arsenal is more important than ever today, “in the face of dangerous nations."

But he acknowledged the choice had consequences.

“We can absolutely not say that (the tests) were clean,” admitted Macron, saying France has “a debt to French Polynesia."

He confirmed the government will take charge of cleaning up contaminated lands, open government archives, create a permanent mediator between the state and the community on the issue — and speed up compensation to local populations.

Ten years after the first compensation claims were completed, local authorities say only 186 cases have been settled out of 416.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emmanuel Macron French Polynesia France
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp