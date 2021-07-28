STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

TikTok star injured, friend shot dead while watching 'Purge'

Police didn't provide a possible motive or other details. Detectives were still trying to identify a possible shooter or shooter

Published: 28th July 2021 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

CORONA: Authorities are appealing for help as they investigate a shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman and seriously wounded a 19-year-old social media influencer as they watched “The Forever Purge" at a Southern California movie theater.

The teens from Corona were found by theater workers cleaning up after the 9:35 p.m. showing of the violent horror movie at The Crossings mall in Corona, southeast of Los Angeles, Officer Tobias Kouroubacalis told KTLA-TV.

Rylee Goodrich was dead, and Anthony Barajas was on life support, police said.

Barajas, known online as itsanthonymichael, has nearly a million followers on TikTok, and more on other platforms.

Detectives recovered evidence from the theater, but no gun, police said. Police didn't provide a possible motive or other details. Detectives were still trying to identify a possible shooter or shooters, police said.

One problem for investigators was the small audience for that showing.

“I’m being told right now there were six tickets purchased for that movie showing,” Kouroubacalis told KABC-TV.

“We’re asking for anyone who might have been inside that movie, or a theater adjacent to that, for any information at all,” Kouroubacalis said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US theatre shooting
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp