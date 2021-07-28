US tells vaccinated people in high Covid risk areas to mask again

By AFP

WASHINGTON: People vaccinated against Covid-19 in high-risk parts of the United States should resume wearing masks indoors, the top health authority said Tuesday, a major reversal in guidance that underscored the country's struggle to suppress the Delta variant.

President Joe Biden said the announcement showed that America needs to "do better" on vaccinations, adding that a vaccine mandate for the country's more than two million federal workers was now "under consideration."

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky cited new data that shows rare breakthrough cases involving Delta have an increased risk of onward transmission.

"In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor settings," she said.

As recently as last week, the CDC had defended its surprise decision in May that vaccinated people did not have to wear masks indoors in most circumstances.

In another setback, the White House on Tuesday also ordered all its staff to mask up again due to local transmission rates in Washington.

According to the latest CDC data, 63 per cent of the country's more than 3,200 counties are experiencing substantial or high transmission.

Substantial is defined as being between 50 and 100 daily cases per 100,000 people over seven days, while high is defined as more than 100 daily cases per 100,000 over seven days.

Biden said he would lay out new steps on Thursday to overcome the lag in vaccinations after the country's strong start to its program.