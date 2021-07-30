STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Biden asks states to offer the unvaccinated USD 100 to get Covid jabs

The cash reward for vaccination was one idea in Biden's latest plan to boost lagging vaccination rates in many parts of the nation.

Published: 30th July 2021 12:03 PM

President Joe Biden speaks about a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, in the Cross Hall of the White House.

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden is asking states and localities to offer unvaccinated residents $100 to get their COVID-19 shots.

The cash reward for vaccination was one idea in Biden's latest plan to boost lagging vaccination rates in many parts of the nation.

Rolled out Thursday, the core of his new plan is a requirement for federal workers to disclose their vaccination status to their agencies.

Biden is pointing to anecdotal evidence that a $100 reward will get results.

The White House says the Kroger grocery store chain tried it and saw vaccination rates jump to 75% from 50% among employees.

New Mexico, Ohio and Colorado have also experimented with the idea.

Biden says states and localities can use money from his COVID relief law to pay for the incentive programmes.

