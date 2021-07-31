STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australia imposes 3-day lockdown in Brisbane, other areas in Queensland

Residents under the lockdown can leave their homes for medical reasons, to buy essentials, such as groceries or medications, go to work or study if no alternative is available.

Published: 31st July 2021 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Australia has introduced emergency lockdown for at least three days in more than 10 territories in the state of Queensland. (AP File Photo used for representation)

By ANI

CANBERRA: Australia has introduced emergency lockdown for at least three days in more than 10 territories in the state of Queensland, including its capital, Brisbane, Queensland's Deputy Premier Steven Miles announced on Saturday.

"11 LGAs [local government areas] will go into a snap three-day lockdown from 4pm [06:00 GMT] tonight, following a number of new locally acquired cases," Miles said on Facebook.

The list of territories includes Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Moreton Bay, Redlands, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Noosa, Somerset, Lockyer Valley, and Scenic Rim.

Residents under the lockdown can leave their homes for medical reasons, to buy essentials, such as groceries or medications, go to work or study if no alternative is available, and exercise within 10 kilometers [6 miles] radius of their home.

Lockdown was previously introduced in other parts of Australia due to outbreaks of COVID-19. Authorities have imposed restrictions in Sydney, Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia, and other territories. Some people took to the streets to protest the decision. 

