US calls on Pakistan to play positive role in de-escalating Afghan violence as Taliban attack continues

The Afghan government-led by President Ashraf Ghani has ratcheted up attacks on Pakistan for aiding the Taliban, which Pakistan vehemently denies.

Published: 31st July 2021 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Josh Habib, far left, a 53-year-old translator for the U.S. Marines, speaking with Afghan villagers and two Marines in the Nawa district of Afghanistan's Helmand province.

Josh Habib, far left, a 53-year-old translator for the U.S. Marines, speaking with Afghan villagers and two Marines in the Nawa district of Afghanistan's Helmand province. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: As Taliban terrorists intensified their offensive across Afghanistan, the United States called on Islamabad to play a positive role in de-escalating violence, saying it is "not in Pakistan's interest to see Afghanistan in a civil war".

Zed Tarar, a spokesperson for the US State Department said the conflict in the country does not have a military solution.

"We want the future of Afghanistan to be in the hands of the people of Afghanistan. We are not abandoning Afghanistan, we will work towards a better future but it is not a military solution. Our diplomatic assistance to Afghanistan will continue," Dawn quoted Tarar as saying,

When asked why US President Joe Biden has not made telephonic contact with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Tarar said: "There is no such thing [snub or oversight]. I would not read such a message into it. If you see our overall relationship, we have several engagements and are constantly in communication. Senior Pakistani officials are talking to their US counterparts and we are announcing that in a transparent manner.

Earlier this month, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke over the phone with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed the importance of continued U.S.-Pakistan cooperation on the Afghanistan peace process.

The Afghan government-led by President Ashraf Ghani has ratcheted up attacks on Pakistan for aiding the Taliban, which Pakistan vehemently denies.

Ghani had lambasted Pakistan for not severing its ties with terrorist organisations groups and said that according to intelligence reports over 10,000 'jihadi' fighters had entered Afghanistan in the last month.

He added that the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government had failed to convince the Taliban to "negotiate seriously" in the ongoing peace talks.

Last week, the Afghan foreign ministry said the Taliban have intensified their violent campaign across Afghanistan and their military offensive was supported by Pakistani notorious spy agency -- ISI.

Pakistan military was reportedly assisting the Taliban in setting up training camps in Eastern provinces of Afghanistan and also in recruitment.

Despite ample evidence that suggests the contrary, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his country was neither "responsible" for the actions of the Taliban. "What the Taliban are doing or are not doing has nothing to do with us. We are neither responsible nor the spokesperson for the Taliban."

A UN report said that terrorists from a variety of countries and militant groups continue to operate in Afghanistan.

The 28th report of the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team said that Pakistan-based terror group TTP has maintained ties with the Taliban as about 6,000 of its terrorists are on the Afghan side of the border.

