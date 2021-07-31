STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US seizes 23,000 pills of India-made sildenafil citrate, active ingredient in Viagra

The pills weighing about 20 kgs were in blister packs, indicating that they had been manufactured in India, and all were headed to an apartment in Decatur, Georgia.

Published: 31st July 2021 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Viagra (Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US customs officials have seized over 23,000 pills of India-made sildenafil citrate, an active ingredient in the prescription drug Viagra, with a suggested retail price of USD 712,756.

The pills weighing about 20 kgs were in blister packs, indicating that they had been manufactured in India, and all were headed to an apartment in Decatur, Georgia, officials of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Friday.

The shipment, seized in Cincinnati, originated from an apartment residence in India, it said.

Prescription medications are restricted by the US Food and Drug Administration and cannot be imported into the US without proper documentation and labelling.

It provides basic import information about admissibility requirements and the clearance process for e-commerce goods and encourages buyers to confirm that their purchases and the importation of those purchases comply with any state and federal import regulations.

Protecting our citizens from inferior products with unknown ingredients is a priority for our officers and specialists, said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office.

CBP is entrusted with enforcing hundreds of laws for other government agencies, and our inter-agency partnerships are critical to ensuring the safety of the American people, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Viagra sildenafil citrate
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp