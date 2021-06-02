STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Veteran Indian-origin journalist Tejinder Singh passes away; Pentagon condoles

Singh founded India America Today, an independent media organisation and news provider based in Washington, DC.

Late journalist Tejinder Singh (Photo | Tejinder Singh, Twitter)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Tejinder Singh, a veteran White House correspondent and founder and editor of the India America Today newswire, has passed away in the US, the publication has announced.

"India America Today is deeply grieved to announce the passing of our Founder and Editor @tejindersingh. He launched IAT in 2012, and we will continue to carry on the work that he started. RIP Editor," the publication said on Twitter on May 29.

Pentagon Press Secretary John F Kirby condoled his death at a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We here at the Pentagon would like to take a moment to -- express our condolences and sympathies for the passing of Mr Tejinder Singh, who many of you know was the founder and editor of India America Today," he said.

"He was a Pentagon Correspondent since 2011, and I dealt with him from this podium, I've dealt with him when I was at the State Department podium, and the one word, I mean, the word one that comes to mind when you think of Tejinder is gentleman.

"He was a real gentleman, good reporter, damn good reporter. Asked tough questions and produced good stuff, but he was a heck of a man, a gentleman as I said. And we're going to miss him, we're all going to miss him, and I know you guys feel the same way," Kirby said.

He was the Vice-President (Print) for the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA-DC) 2011-12.

