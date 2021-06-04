India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Joe Biden administration on Thursday announced its Global Strategy for Vaccine Supply. Under this, several countries in Asia, including India, will get 7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses.

According to the White House, 75 per cent of the first tranche of 25 million doses will be through Covax and the remaining 25 per cent will be given to countries that are in the US' neighbourhood and those experiencing waves of the pandemic.

"We are sharing these doses not to secure favours or extract concessions. We are sharing these vaccines to save lives and to lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic, with the power of our example and with our values. We will continue to follow the science and to work in close cooperation with our democratic partners to coordinate a multilateral effort, including through the G7," President Biden said in a statement.

Asian countries other than India that will get the vaccines include Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan and the Pacific Islands.

"The US will be the world’s arsenal of vaccines in our shared fight against this virus. In the days to come, as we draw on the experience of distributing the vaccine announced today, we will have more details to provide about how future doses will be shared. We will continue to do all we can to build a world that is safer," Biden said.

Modi's conversation with Kamala Harris

PM Narendra Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris had a conversation on Thursday, during which the US officially conveyed to India about vaccines being sent under its Global Strategy for Vaccine Supply.

We also discussed ongoing efforts to further strengthen India-US vaccine cooperation, and the potential of our partnership to contribute to post-Covid global health and economic recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2021

"Spoke to @VP Kamala Harris. Deeply appreciate the assurance of vaccine supplies to India as part of the Strategy for Global Vaccine Sharing. Thanked her for support and solidarity from the US government, businesses and Indian diaspora," the Indian PM tweeted.