Protest erupts again over man killed by Minnesota deputies

Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force were trying to arrest him on a warrant for allegedly being a felon in possession of a gun.

Published: 05th June 2021 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Protesters are arrested by police after a vigil was held for Winston Boogie Smith Jr. early on Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)z

By PTI

MINNEAPOLIS: Protesters faced off with officers in Minneapolis early Saturday over the shooting death of a man by members of a US Marshals task force.

Photos from the scene following a vigil for Winston Boogie Smith Jr, 32, showed dumpster fires in the Minneapolis. Authorities said Friday that Smith was wanted on a weapons violation and fired a gun before two deputies shot him while he was inside a parked vehicle.

Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force were trying to arrest him on a warrant for allegedly being a felon in possession of a gun. Family and friends described Smith as a father of three who was often harassed by police.

They are demanding transparency in the investigation and have asked that anyone who might have video footage to come forward. Police said some people vandalized buildings and stole from businesses after the shooting Thursday.

Nine people were arrested on possible charges including suspicion of riot, assault, arson and damage to property.

The fatal shooting comes as Minneapolis has been on edge since the death of George Floyd just over a year ago, and the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by an officer in nearby Brooklyn Center in April.

