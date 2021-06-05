STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Torrential rains continue for third day in Sri Lanka; six killed, five missing 

A family of four died when a heavy mound of earth crashed into their house in Devanagala village in Kegalle district, about 85 kilometers from capital Colombo, Disaster Management officials said.

Published: 05th June 2021 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

sri lanka flood

A Sri Lankan man cleans utensils in his stall standing in floodewaters at Malwana, on the out skirts of Colombo. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Torrential rains battered Sri Lanka on Saturday, resulting in flooding, mudslides, and the death of six people, while fives others were reported missing, officials said.

This is the third consecutive day of heavy rains, which began to lash six districts in the country's southwest on Thursday night.

On Saturday, over 20 centimetres of rain was recorded.

Officials said at least 5,000 people have been displaced till now. Houses, farms and roads have been inundated. News channels showed stills of waterlogged main roads.

A family of four died when a heavy mound of earth crashed into their house in Devanagala village in Kegalle district, about 85 kilometers from capital Colombo, Disaster Management officials said.

"We have deployed the three armed forces and rescue officials in the badly-hit areas," said disaster management official Pradeep Kodippily.

The Navy has been conducting rescue operations in inundated areas.

D Abeywardena, a senior irrigation department official, said sluice gates of all reservoirs have been opened.

Spokesman for the state power utility, Sulakshana Jayawardena, said all hydropower reservoirs were running at full capacity as catchment areas received heavy inflows.

"We have over 103,000 distressed electricity customers in four districts due to breakdown of powerlines caused by the rains," he said, adding that restoration works were delayed due to the extreme weather.

Weather officials said above 10 centimetres of rains is expected on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri lanka rains Sri Lanka floods Sri Lanka landslide Sri Lanka
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp